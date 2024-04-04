Ursula Von Der Leyen: EU Ready To Step Up Actions To Support Demining In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen,shared a post on her official X page that she made a phone call toPresident Ilham Aliyev today and discussed the development ofEuropean-Azerbaijani relations with the head of state.

According to Azernews , the post reads asfollows:

In my call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, wediscussed the important EU-Azerbaijan relations, within a stableand prosperous South Caucasus.

We are ready to step up actions to support demining.

We also discussed how to make COP29 in Baku a success.

Recall that on April 4, Ursula von der Leyen, President of theEuropean Commission, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, Presidentof the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed theprospects for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and theEuropean Union, particularly highlighting such areas of cooperationas renewable energy, transportation connections, energy securityand others.

During the conversation, they underscored the importance of theMemorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the fieldof energy, signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union in2022.