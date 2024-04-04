Shmyhal Meets With Latvian Saeima Speaker And Deputies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with parliamentarians from the Saeima of Latvia, led by Speaker Daiga Mierina, to discuss to discuss the ban on imports of agricultural products from Russia.

“During a meeting with members of the Latvian Saeima, led by Speaker Daiga Mierina, thanked for their support for Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO,” Prime Minister Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram.

Shmyhal said that it is very important for Ukraine to start negotiations on joining the European Union by the end of June 2024.

"I highly appreciated Latvia's initiative to launch support programmes for joint ventures. This will bring our cooperation to a new level," the Prime Minister emphasized.

According to him, during the meeting, the politicians discussed Russia's constant shelling of Ukrainian territories, specifically Kharkiv.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine and international partners must jointly counter Russian terrorism and thanked Latvia for its reliable support in this matter.

"The Latvian parliament also understands the importance of banning imports of agricultural products from Russia. We expect similar decisions at the EU level," Shmyhal added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to discuss strengthening security cooperation between the two countries.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine