Germany To Start Searching For Patriot Systems For Ukraine - Kuleba

Germany will start searching for Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine not only in NATO countries but also throughout the world.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told this to journalists following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels on Thursday, April 4, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Germany, as the head of the air defense coalition, is now initiating an immediate analysis of all available Patriot battery systems and other air defense systems, not only among Allies, but in the world, as well as what can be done and what combinations can be used so that these batteries could be delivered to Ukraine," Kuleba said.

He noted that during today's meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, Allies were preparing to discuss several issues and intended to focus the discussion on preparations for the NATO summit in Washington.

"But I spoke about only one thing in my speech. The Patriot. Patriot systems and new batteries for Ukraine. This changed the focus of the discussion. One minister said it was the toughest speech he had ever heard from a foreign minister. I apologized for spoiling the festive mood on NATO's birthday. But I felt that it was necessary to immerse my colleagues in the harsh reality of the residents of Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv. The ministers who were in Ukraine and heard the work of air defense systems reacted differently than those who were not [in Ukraine], did not hear this and only saw in the news what was happening," Kuleba said.

He stressed that he had clearly identified and presented to his partners a list of air defense systems, which, according to the Ukrainian side, are available in NATO countries. At the same time, the Ukrainian minister asked them not to look for "excuses," but to deliver these systems to Ukraine.

"We will now work on this issue. I cannot disclose specific details to you, but the efforts being made by President [Volodymyr Zelensky] and his entire diplomatic team will be completed in the near future with the delivery of new air defense systems, including the Patriots, to Ukraine. I think that my colleagues experienced such a shocking situation today that will force everyone to look at this problem differently," Kuleba said.