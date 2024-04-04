Blinken: Our Goal At Summit Is To Help Ukraine Build Bridge To NATO Membership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Ukraine will eventually join NATO as support for Kyiv from NATO member states remains "rock solid."

He told this to journalists in Brussels on Thursday, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"Ukraine will become a member of NATO. Our purpose at the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership," Blinken said.

Blinken says Ukraine at 'critical moment' in its war with Russia

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said earlier that the Washington summit would take steps that form a credible bridge to Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO. The summit will be held on July 9-11.