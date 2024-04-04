Russian Shelling Of New York In Donetsk Region Kills Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the village of New York in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on the evening of Thursday, April 4, killing two people and injuring one.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Filashkin, the village was hit by four airstrikes.

He said that private houses had been damaged.

On April 3, Russian troops launched ten attacks on settlements in the Donetsk region.