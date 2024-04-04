Ukraine, Lithuania Hold Talks On Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Lithuania have set out key points and agreed on a schedule for the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

That's according to Ukraine's Presidential Office , Ukrinform reports.

The negotiations were held in furtherance of the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine of July 12, 2023.

The Ukrainian side was represented by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

"Our document will contain a number of provisions that we have managed to enshrine in such agreements for the first time," Zhovkva said.

The Ukrainian delegation is chaired by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, whereas the Lithuanian is led by First Deputy Chancellor of the Government of Lithuania Rolandas Krisciunas.

donates anti-drone systems to Ukrain

On July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, G7 leaders agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine that envisages work on specific bilateral long-term commitments and agreements in the field of security.

President Volodymyr Zelensky in January approved the composition of the delegation for negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to his decree, Yermak was appointed head of the delegation.

So far, Ukraine has signed bilateral security agreements with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Photo: Ukraine's Presidential Office