NATO Not Going To Send Troops To Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO is not planning to send troops to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government has not made such a request.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"NATO is not a party to the conflict and NATO will not be a party to the conflict. But NATO is providing support to Ukraine to help them defend themselves. And we just have to remember again and again what this is. This is one country, Russia, attacking another, invading another country, moving forces, battle tanks, planes, missiles across the border to take control over Ukraine," Stoltenberg said, commenting on Kremlin spokesperson Peskov's statement about Russia's "direct confrontation" with NATO in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg: Difficult battlefield situation is an argument for stepping up support to Ukraine

He stressed that Ukraine has a legal right to self-defense, which is enshrined in international law and the UN Charter.

"And that's exactly what Ukraine does. And we have the right to support Ukraine in defending themselves and that's what NATO Allies are doing. We don't have any plans of having any NATO combat troops inside Ukraine. There have been no requests for that. But the Ukrainians are asking for equipment, for ammunition, for weapons. And we are providing that to Ukraine. That doesn't make NATO Allies party to the conflict but we support Ukraine in upholding their right for self-defense," Stoltenberg said.

Photo: Europa Press