Several Allies May Announce Supply Of Air Defenses To Ukraine In Coming Days - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several NATO member states may announce the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine within the next few days.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in Brussels on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Allies understand the urgency and therefore I welcome the announcements from several Allies to provide more ammunition and more types of systems to Ukraine. They also understand the urgency of stepping up when it comes to air defense in particular. And therefore Allies will now go back and look into their inventories, look into if there are any ways they can provide more systems, in particular Patriots. But also, of course, ensure that the systems which are already there have the ammunition but also the spare parts so they can all function as they should. So this is partly a question of systems, batteries, but also very much a question of delivering the interceptors to the systems which are already there [in Ukraine]," Stoltenberg said.

"Several Allies promised that they should make a new effort to find what they can... to look into what more they can deliver. I will not be specific before they are able to conclude, but I just listed several Allies that have just over the last days made new announcements of additional support," he added.

He recalled that a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held this morning. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba updated Allies on Ukraine's short and long-term needs and on the progress of its reforms.

According to Stoltenberg, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine remains serious. Ukraine needs more air defenses, more ammunition, and more aid.

Stoltenberg welcomed that Allies continue to step up with major new announcements. In recent days, this includes nearly EUR 600 million from Germany for the Czech-led artillery initiative, as well as 10,000 drones from the United Kingdom, more missiles and armored vehicles from France, and just yesterday, a new package of aid from Finland worth EUR 188 million.

"But we need to do even more. And we need to put our support on an even firmer and more enduring basis. Yesterday, Allies agreed to move forward with planning for a greater NATO role in coordinating necessary security assistance and training for Ukraine. This work will continue in the weeks ahead," he said.

Photo: Europa Press