War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 48 Enemy Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Thursday repelled 48 enemy attacks in five sectors of the frontline, including 39 of them on the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on April 4, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 57 combat engagements occurred on the battlefield during the day, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian missile forces hit seven enemy targets, including an area of concentration of enemy troops, weapons and military equipment, two artillery systems, a radar, an electronic warfare station, and two air defense assets.

During the day, Russian invaders carried out 2 missile strikes, 61 air strikes and 49 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and populated areas.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged, with no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

Russian air strikes targeted Volfyne, Sumy region, and Ohirtseve, Kharkiv region.

About 20 settlements in the said two sectors came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, in particular Popivka of the Chernihiv region, Bachivsk and Ulanove of the Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations but attacked towns and villages. About 15 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the invaders, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kotliarivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region. Russian troops, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defenses there.

During the day, Russian artillery and mortar strikes hit more than ten settlements in this sector, including Nevske of the Luhansk region, and Terny ̧ Yampolivka and Torske of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 20 enemy attacks outside Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianka of the Luhansk region, and Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. Russian troops, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical position there.

The invaders carried out airstrikes near Druzhba, Donetsk region.

More than ten settlements in the Bakhmut sector came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region. Russian troops tried to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions there.

Russian air strikes also hit Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, and Berdychi in the Donetsk region.

About ten settlements in the Avdiivka sector came under enemy mortar and artillery fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold off Russian troops near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine. The Russian army, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defenses there 19 times.

The invaders carried out airstrikes near Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region.

During the day, more than ten settlements in the Novopavlivka sector were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire, among them Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army made three unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian air strikes were also recorded near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians fired mortars and artillery at about 20 settlements in the Orikhiv area, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, Russian troops launched five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

More than ten settlements in this sector were hit by artillery and mortar strikes of the Russian army, including Zolota Balka, Kizomys and Antonivka of the Kherson region.