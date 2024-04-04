Zee Media Corporation Limited Announces Its Significant Expansion Within Its Leadership Team

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Media Corporation Limited is thrilled to announce its significant expansion within its leadership team, marking a decisive stride towards fortifying its position in both linear and digital media spheres. Welcoming aboard seasoned industry stalwarts heralds a meaningful stride and step forward towards excellence and innovation, ensuring Zee Media remains at the forefront of the evolving media landscape.



Mr. Tejas Soni, with over 19 years of sales and media management experience, has joined Zee Media as Branch Head - Sales (North), while Ms. Moumita Ghosh returns as Branch Head - Sales (South), bringing with her over 16 years of sales and marketing expertise. Additionally, Mr. Darius Maneckji joins as Revenue Management - Branch Head â€“ Sales (West), equipped with a wealth of strategic acumen and a successful track record in revenue management.



Mr. Tejas's diverse background in OTT, sports, entertainment, and English news sectors positions him as a key asset in expanding Zee Media's influence in the Northern zone, emphasizing our strategic focus on broadening reach and revenue streams in this critical region. In the Southern zone, Ms. Moumita Ghosh's proven track record in market presence establishment and her customer-centric approach perfectly align with our objectives of driving growth and fostering partnerships.



Bringing over 22 years of experience in sales, marketing, and advertising, Darius is appointed as the Branch Head â€“ Sales (West) for Zee Media's linear properties. In this role, he will oversee revenue management for ZMCL Linear Properties in the West region, spearheading growth through strategic decision-making and fostering collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders. Reporting directly to ZMCL's Chief Revenue Officer, his leadership is poised to enhance Zee Media's market presence and competitive advantage through the implementation of innovative revenue strategies.



Mr. Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, underscored the significance of these strategic moves, stating, "As we embark on this journey with our new team members, it's imperative to recognize that their integration into our organization signifies more than just the filling of positions. It represents the convergence of diverse experiences and talents, laying the groundwork for our collective future. Each individual brings a unique perspective, enriching our collaborative efforts as we navigate the evolving landscape ahead. Together, we're not merely spectators; we're active participants in shaping our destiny. Every decision made, every challenge overcome, and every milestone achieved is a testament to our unwavering dedication to realizing our shared vision of sustained growth and success. Through mutual respect, open communication, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, we will forge ahead, united in purpose and driven by the boundless possibilities that lie ahead."



Ms. Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer of ZMCL, further added, "As we strengthen Zee Media's sales team, we're embarking on an exhilarating journey poised at the intersection of tradition and innovation. Our vision is to not only embrace the evolving landscape of media consumption but to lead the charge. With exciting plans unfolding in both the linear and digital spheres, we are primed to showcase the formidable proposition and enduring legacy of our network to the market. This is more than just a strategy; it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering excellence and pushing boundaries. Together, we're shaping the future of media and writing a new chapter of success for Zee Media."



These strategic appointments empower Zee Media Corporation Limited to capitalize on emerging opportunities and maintain its momentum of success in the fiercely competitive media sector.

