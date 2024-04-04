Ijona Technologies Partners With Veeam To Enhance Data Protection With Veeam Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ijona Technologies is proud to announce its partnership with Veeam, a global leader in backup, recovery, and data management solutions. This partnership brings together Ijona Technologies' expertise in IT services and Veeam's cutting-edge data protection solutions to deliver comprehensive data management solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Veeam Data Platform:

The Veeam Data Platform provides a comprehensive suite of data management and protection solutions, including backup, recovery, and data reuse, all in a single platform.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365:

Protect your Microsoft 365 data with Veeam Backup, ensuring that your emails, files, and other data are secure and recoverable in the event of data loss.

Veeam Backup for Salesforce:

Securely backup and recover your Salesforce data with Veeam Backup, ensuring that your critical business data is always protected.

Veeam Backup for AWS:

Protect your AWS workloads with Veeam Backup, ensuring that your data is secure and recoverable in the event of an outage or data loss.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure:

Securely backup and recover your Microsoft Azure workloads with Veeam Backup, ensuring that your data is protected and available when you need it.

Veeam Backup for Google Cloud:

Protect your Google Cloud workloads with Veeam Backup, ensuring that your data is secure and recoverable in the event of data loss.

Kasten K10:

Kasten K10 is a data management platform that provides enterprise-grade backup, disaster recovery, and application mobility for Kubernetes applications.

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows:

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows provides backup and recovery capabilities for Windows-based servers, desktops, and laptops, ensuring that your data is protected and recoverable in the event of an outage or data loss.

Veeam Agent for Mac:

Veeam Agent for Mac provides backup and recovery capabilities for Mac-based computers, ensuring that your data is protected and recoverable in the event of an outage or data loss.

Veeam Agent for Linux:

Veeam Agent for Linux provides backup and recovery capabilities for Linux-based servers, ensuring that your data is protected and recoverable in the event of an outage or data loss.

Veeam Agent for IBM AIX:

Veeam Agent for IBM AIX provides backup and recovery capabilities for IBM AIX-based servers, ensuring that your data is protected and recoverable in the event of an outage or data loss.

Veeam Agent for Oracle Solaris:

Veeam Agent for Oracle Solaris provides backup and recovery capabilities for Oracle Solaris-based servers, ensuring that your data is protected and recoverable in the event of an outage or data loss.

Veeam Nutanix AHV Proxy:

Veeam Nutanix AHV Proxy provides backup and recovery capabilities for Nutanix AHV-based virtual machines, ensuring that your data is protected and recoverable in the event of an outage or data loss.

Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization:

Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization provides backup and recovery capabilities for Red Hat Virtualization-based virtual machines, ensuring that your data is protected and recoverable in the event of an outage or data loss.

"We are thrilled to partner with Veeam and offer their industry-leading data protection solutions to our customers," said Kumar Pushpak for Ijona Technologies. "With Veeam's solutions, businesses can ensure that their data is secure, protected, and available whenever they need it."

For more information about Ijona Technologies and Veeam's data protection solutions, visit

About Ijona Technologies:

Ijona Technologies is a leading provider of IT services, offering a wide range of solutions to help businesses optimize their IT infrastructure and operations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Ijona Technologies is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions, including Veeam backup and replication, that meet the unique needs of each customer.

Media Contact:

Kumar Pushpak

CEO

Ijona Technologies

Email: ...

Phone: +971-505047432



Company :-Ijona Technologies

User :- Kumar Pushpak

Email :-...

Phone :-+1 03023199622

Mobile:- +1 03023199622

Url :-