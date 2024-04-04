KRCS: 400 Volunteers Seek To Ensure Smooth Parliament Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Sara Safar

KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Director General Abdulrahman Al-Oun praised the hard work and effort of the Kuwaiti volunteers helping voters for parliamentary elections.

Speaking to KUNA on Thursday, Al-Oun revealed that 400 volunteers are available to receive voters at the polling centers, especially the elderly and people with special needs.

A KRCS volunteer, Tareq Al-Mulla said that the volunteers had first aid training, as well as learning how to deal with emergencies and ways to offer the voters help.

He also talked about how volunteer work helps in bringing people together from different backgrounds.

Another KRCS volunteer, Ahmad Al-Enezi said that volunteering and organizing in the National Assembly elections is a national duty. (end) ss