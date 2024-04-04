               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Local, Foreign Media Cover Kuwait Parliament Election


4/4/2024 3:05:15 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Talal Al-Sanafi

KUWAIT April 4 (KUNA) -- Local and international mass media are covering the Kuwaiti parliament election of 2024.
Media organizations are keen to convey the electoral atmosphere, including polling stations, the role of voluntary and organizing teams, and balloting amid state bodies' efforts to ensure a successful and smooth electoral process. (end) mgz

MENAFN04042024000071011013ID1108060672

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search