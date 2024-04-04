Local, Foreign Media Cover Kuwait Parliament Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Talal Al-Sanafi
KUWAIT April 4 (KUNA) -- Local and international mass media are covering the Kuwaiti parliament election of 2024.
Media organizations are keen to convey the electoral atmosphere, including polling stations, the role of voluntary and organizing teams, and balloting amid state bodies' efforts to ensure a successful and smooth electoral process. (end) mgz
