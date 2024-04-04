Washington To Invest USD 20 Bln In Clean Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 4 (KUNA) -- The US administration announced historic USD 20 billion investment in clean energy and climate solutions to lower energy costs for communities across the nation.

The White House said in a statement that a national financing network is in the works to fund tens of thousands of clean energy projects across the country, especially in low income and disadvantaged communities.

The investment is part of the environmental protection agency's greenhouse gas reduction fund, a first of its kind and national scale 27 billion USD program funded through President Biden's inflation reduction act to combat the climate crisis.

This program will ensure communities across the country have access to capital they need to participate in and benefit from a cleaner, more sustainable economy. (end)

