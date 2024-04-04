PAY: 380 Kuwaiti Volunteers Join Parliament Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Some 380 volunteers are doing their utmost to make it easy for Kuwaiti voters to cast their ballots so smoothly and comfortably in their country's National Assembly elections, said a senior youth official on Thursday.

This good gesture undoubtedly reflects Kuwaiti young people's patriotic spirit and eagerness to ensure the success of the country's democratic process, Acting Deputy Director-General of the Public Authority for Youth (PAY) for Youth Sector Musaid Al-Karibani told KUNA.

For his part, Musain Al-Enezi, a Kuwaiti volunteer, said that the role of Kuwaiti volunteers is to help voters, mainly old people and disabled persons, vote in the race so easily.

He added that volunteers are also distributing snacks, water and drinks among voters and workers following fast-breaking. (end)

