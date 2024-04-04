Kuwait Municipality Min.: Arrangements In Full Swing For Electoral Race

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Muneera Al-Rabea

KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality has taken all required preparations and arrangements to ensure a smooth parliamentary election at all polling stations in the country's five constituencies, said the minister of state for municipal affairs.

Speaking to KUNA after casting his ballot, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, who doubles as minister of public works, said municipal teams have deployed at all polling stations in order to demonstrate Kuwait's civilized and democratic image.

Kuwait Municipality is working with other to ministries and state bodies in order to make it easy for people to vote in the election so smoothly and comfortably, the minister added.

The voting process for the 18th legislative term of the National Assembly began at 12:00 p.m. local time on Thursday in Kuwait's five electoral constituencies. The 2024 elections will continue until midnight. (end) mar