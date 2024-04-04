4 Killed, 2 Injured In Ma'an Car Accident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra)-- Four people were killed, and 2 others were injured, on Thursday, in a car accident in Ma'an governorate, 220km south of Amman.The Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said a car crash in the Unayzah region took place this afternoon to which the Ma'an Civil Defense Directorate's rescue and ambulance workers as well as the police reacted.Rescue teams administered first aid to the injured and transferred them Ma'an Public Hospital, the spokesperson added.