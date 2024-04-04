Oren Klaff Announces The Next Big Event ‘Made In Dallas: The Texas Manufacturing Boom’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Registration Open Now

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Oren Klaff , bestselling author and one of the world's leading experts on sales, raising capital and negotiation, and OK Stone Engineering Inc. , a Texas-based company formed to manufacture engineered quartz slabs for use in the building and construction industry, today announce 'Made in Dallas: The Texas Manufacturing Boom Explained' , a unique opportunity for investors to get a first-hand look at some cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and meet new local companies in the sector.



The event, scheduled for April 12, 2024, at Devance Electronic Lifestyle in Carrollton, Texas, will put a spotlight on the Dallas-metro and explain its position at the forefront of the U.S. manufacturing revolution.

While there are $700 billion of mega projects vacuuming up large investment dollars from government and banks, real financial returns are happening in the middle-market. The middle-market is where investors seeking 3-5X return on capital in 60 months or less can find precision manufacturing firms that don't need mega-dollars and 10-year plans to effectively compete and excel both at home and against the EU.

Klaff will lead a panel titled 'How to Build a Billion-Dollar Asset in 36-48 Months' discussing how he's taking advantage of this. He'll detail how an unplanned vacation to Italy led to the discovery of an estimated $400 million opportunity, and how OK Stone Engineering and companies like it are aiming to break the iron triangle and return America to its position of dominance in precision manufacturing.

'Made in Dallas: The Texas Manufacturing Boom Explained' is your chance to meet – and learn from – a group of handpicked analysts, CEOs and investors who specialize in funding, operating and scaling manufacturing companies with a realistic 3-5X return target.

Registration is open now, but seats are limited! Visit to secure yours today.

About OK Stone Engineering Inc.

OK Stone Engineering Inc. is a Texas-based company formed to manufacture engineered quartz slabs to be used as materials for countertops and tile in the building and construction industry. The company's manufacturing process uses next-generation technologies which reduce costs, improve the quality of the finished product and increase safety of workers in the manufacturing process.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

