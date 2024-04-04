Kuwait Amir Congratulates Maltese Pres. On Swearing Oath

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono on swearing the oath. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished President Debono good health and wellbeing, and further development for Malta. (end) aa

