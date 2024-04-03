Mumbai Man Loses Rs 6.72 Lakh After Leaving Wallet Unattended At Cricket Ground

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mumbai- A 28-year-old chartered accountant lost ₹ 6.72 lakh after his credit and debit cards were stolen when he left his belongings unattended to play cricket at Cross Maidan in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.
Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act at Azad Maidan police station for the incident that took place on March 30, an official said.ADVERTISEMENT
The complainant, Vivek Dave, came to play cricket at Cross Maidan, changed into his gear and left his belongings, including his wallet with credit and debit cards and a mobile phone, in a bag, he said.
Later, while heading home on a train to Borivali, Dave noticed bank transaction messages on his mobile phone, according to which around ₹ 1 lakh was debited from his bank account, and purchases of more than ₹ 5 lakh were made using his credit card, the official said.
According to the first information report, while the complainant played cricket for three hours, the unidentified accused stole his credit and debit cards, withdrew Read Also Indian Cleaner Arrested In Dubai For Stealing Watches Worth $2 Mn
₹
1 lakh cash from an ATM, and went on a shopping spree at four jewellery stores.
Dave contacted one of the shops where the accused purchased jewellery using his card, and the shop owner sent him CCTV footage of the accused, the official said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03042024000215011059ID1108056704
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.