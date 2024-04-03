Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Poised For 6.2% CAGR Growth, Reaching US$ 6.34 Billion By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The TPMS industry is experiencing growth driven by a focus on extending tire lifespan and enhancing vehicle safety, particularly in the United States. Advanced technologies such as vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are fueling demand for automated TPMS solutions to elevate vehicle performance and safety standards.

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tire pressure monitoring system market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034. The market valuation is projected to increase from US$ 3.47 billion in 2024 to US$ 6.34 billion by 2034.



The tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) industry is being propelled by two major factors: the pressing need to extend the lifespan of tires and the growing concern for vehicle safety. With the increasing deployment of traction control systems in vehicles, the demand for TPMS is expected to surge globally.

The tire pressure monitoring systems market is anticipated to have a notable increase in demand due to the growing integration of sensor technologies in passenger cars. The requirement for decreased tire wear, increased fuel efficiency, and greater road safety explain this increase. Therefore, tire pressure monitoring devices are gaining popularity among car manufacturers and owners.

Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample:

Introducing sophisticated systems with wireless connectivity, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities has led to an international boom in the tire pressure monitoring system market. The characteristics above allow the efficient and effective monitoring of tire pressure, augmenting safety, optimizing fuel efficiency, and mitigating tire wear and tear.

“The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) industry is growing due to tire lifespan extension and vehicle safety concerns. The demand for TPMS is expected to rise due to the integration of sensor technologies in passenger cars. These devices monitor tire pressure and alert drivers if it falls below recommended levels, preventing accidents and improving fuel efficiency. The market is gaining popularity due to wireless connectivity, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities, enhancing safety, fuel efficiency, and tire wear and tear,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market



The United States tire pressure monitoring system industry is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

Japan's tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 12.9% through 2034.

The United Kingdom's TPMS industry is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

The Indian tire pressure monitoring system industry is expected to showcase a significant CAGR of 12.8% through 2034. The Chinese TPMS market is expected to display a CAGR of 13.1% through 2034.



Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:

Competitive Landscape of the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market



The automotive industry's need for high precision and durability is driving substantial expansion of the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market. Advanced driver assistance systems are becoming a result of major manufacturers spending on research and development to integrate TPMS with other safety technologies.

With several tire pressure monitoring system producers, automakers, and service providers, the tire pressure monitoring system market is expanding significantly. By establishing enduring connections with OEMs and ADAS TPMS makers in key markets like Europe and India, TPMS manufacturers are creating new sources of income. To stay dominant in the market and satisfy changing needs from the automobile sector, leading companies in the TPMS market make investments in state-of-the-art sensor technologies.

Key Companies in the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market

Continental AGZF Friedrichshafen AGDENSO CorporationMobileyeAptiv PlcVeoneer Inc.Autoliv Inc.Valeo SAMagna InternationalAisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market



Parker Meggitt's iPRESS wireless tire pressure gauge for aviation, which offers an improved user experience and tire pressure status feature incorporated into an app for smartphones and tablets, was granted a Supplemental Type Certificate in October 2023. With the introduction of the XENSIV SP49 tire pressure-monitoring sensor in September 2023, Infineon Technologies AG combined its knowledge of automobiles with a proprietary glass-silicon-glass MEMS sensor. The sensor offers smart tire functions, including load recognition, tire blowout warning, tire inflation assistance, and on-tire auto-position sensing by integrating MEMS sensors with ASIC.

Request Report Methodology:

Key Segments

By Technology:



Ultrasonic Sensor

Lidar Sensor

Radar Sensor

Camera Sensor

Infrared Sensor Pressure Sensor

By Sales Channel:



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Automotive Domain

Automotive Green Tires Market Demand is growing at a steady CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Automotive Tire Accessories Market Growth is expected to surpass US$ 75.5 billion by 2033.

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Size is likely to reach US$ 3,755.9 million by 2033.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Testing Equipment Industry is projected to reach US$ 202.7 billion by 2033.

Driver Monitoring System Industry is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 9.3 billion by 2033.

Automotive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) Market Share to reach US$ 2,11,710.80 million by 2034.

Park Assist System Market Outlook will reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2032.

Car Security System Market Growth is projected to reach US$ 40 billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 203,657.0 million by 2033 end.

Automotive Brake System & Components Market Share is expected to rise to US$ 109,862.1 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.



Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube