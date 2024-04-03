(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYME) on behalf of Zymeworks stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zymeworks has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 1, 2024, Zymeworks disclosed that it had removed Christopher Astle (“Astle”) from the positions of Senior Vice President (“SVP”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective immediately. Notably, although Zymeworks indicated that it had appointed current President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Galbraith as Interim CFO and had initiated a search for a new CFO, the Company failed to provide any reasoning for Astle's removal as SVP and CFO.

On this news, Zymeworks's stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 6.08%, to close at $9.88 per share on April 1, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zymeworks shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

