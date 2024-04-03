Hard Coatings Market Worth USD 1.7 Billion By 2028, At A CAGR Of CAGR Of 7.0%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hard Coatings Market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2023 and 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM. The driving factors behind the adoption of hard coatings are multifaceted. Firstly, the need for enhanced durability and wear resistance in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing is a primary driver. Hard coatings offer superior protection against abrasion, erosion, and surface fatigue, thereby extending the lifespan of components and machinery. Additionally, the pursuit of improved performance and efficiency drives research and development in hard coating technologies.

List of Key Players in Hard Coatings Market :

OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland)Momentive (US)Cemecon AG (US)Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)SDC Technologies Inc. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Hard Coatings Market



Driver: The growing need for PVD in the medical devices and equipment sector is driving the surge in sales for hard coatings

Restraint: Huge total cost of ownership

Opportunity: BRICS countries offer untapped opportunities for geographical expansion for hard coating manufacturers Challenge: Developing Cheaper Substitute

Key Findings of the Study:

Cutting tools by application type segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hard coatings market during the forecasted period.General Manufacturing, by end-use industry segment, holds the largest share in the overall hard coatings market during the forecast period.Asia Pacific region likely to be the fastest growing hard coatings market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the overall hard coatings market, in terms of value, in 2022. the region's burgeoning industrial sectors, including automotive, electronics, and aerospace, drive the demand for durable and wear-resistant coatings. increasing investments in infrastructure development and manufacturing facilities contribute to the market expansion. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding product quality and longevity fuels the adoption of hard coatings. Furthermore, advancements in coating technologies and materials, coupled with supportive government initiatives promoting sustainable solutions, further propel market growth.

Hard coatings market is segmented by deposition techniques: PVD and CVD. Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) holds the largest market share in hard coatings primarily due to its versatility, efficiency, and superior performance. PVD processes offer a wide range of coating options, including titanium nitride (TiN), chromium nitride (CrN), and diamond-like carbon (DLC), among others, tailored to specific application requirements. PVD coatings exhibit exceptional hardness, wear resistance, and corrosion protection, making them ideal for various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and cutting tools. Moreover, PVD techniques allow for precise control over coating thickness and composition, ensuring consistent and high-quality results. Additionally, PVD processes are environmentally friendly, producing minimal waste and emissions compared to traditional coating methods, aligning with sustainability initiatives. Furthermore, advancements in PVD technology, such as the development of multi-layered coatings and improved deposition techniques, continue to enhance the performance and applicability of PVD coatings, solidifying its position as the preferred choice in the hard coatings market.

Hard coatings market is segmented by material type: Nitrides, Oxides, Carbides, Carbon, Borides and multi component. Nitrides, such as titanium nitride (TiN) and chromium nitride (CrN), hold the largest market share in hard coatings due to their exceptional properties and wide-ranging applications. These nitride-based coatings offer superior hardness, wear resistance, and corrosion protection, making them highly desirable for various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and cutting tools. Nitrides exhibit excellent adhesion to substrates, ensuring durability and longevity in demanding environments. Moreover, they provide thermal stability, enabling operation at high temperatures without compromising performance. Additionally, nitride coatings can be applied using various techniques, including Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), offering flexibility in manufacturing processes. Their versatility allows for customization to meet specific application requirements, further driving their adoption across industries. Furthermore, ongoing research and development efforts focused on enhancing nitride coating properties and optimizing deposition processes continue to fuel their dominance in the hard coatings market.

About MarketsandMarketsTMMarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarketsTM INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430Northbrook, IL 60062USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: ...