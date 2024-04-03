Amcomri Granted Management Cease Trader Order

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (the“ Company ”) (Cboe CA: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25YO) (OTC: AMNNF) announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has accepted the Company's application for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the“ MCTO ”) dated April 3, 2024. As previously announced on March 19, 2024, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company due to a delay in the filing of its consolidated audited annual financial statements, management's discussion & analysis, related officer certifications and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 (together, the“ Annual Filings ”) by the filing deadline of April 2, 2024. The delay in completing the Annual Filings is to permit sufficient time for the Company's auditor, MNP LLP, to complete its customary quality reviews with respect to significant risk areas for purposes of the Annual Filings.

During the currency of the MCTO, the general investing public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed shares. However, the Company's directors and senior officers and other insiders will not be able to trade the Company's shares until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted. The Company's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet the Company's obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings. At this time, the Company anticipates being able to complete the Annual Filings on or about April 15, 2024. During the MCTO, the Company confirms that it will comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release. The Company also confirms that there are no other material developments concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. About Amcomri Entertainment Inc. Amcomri Entertainment Inc. (Cboe CA: AMEN) (Frankfurt: 25Y0) provides global distribution capabilities for independent movie, documentary and TV series producers as well as for its own in-house productions. With decades of experience across all key media platforms, Amcomri is rapidly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the broadest possible audience for their productions. The Amcomri Entertainment Inc. group of companies includes 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, Amcomri Productions and Abacus Media Rights. For further information about Amcomri, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at or visit the company's website at . For more information please contact:

For more information please contact:

Larry Howard Pierre Boucher Amcomri, Chief Financial Officer MBC Capital Markets Advisors Email: ... Email: ... Phone: +353-87-686-8255 Phone: 1-514-731-0000



