Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Media center for the 2024 National Assembly elections reflected the Information Ministry's keenness on professionalism and transparency in covering Kuwaiti democracy, said Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

KUWAIT -- On the eve of the National Assembly 2024 election, two American experts commended Kuwait's unique parliamentary experiment.

CAIRO -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, affirmed the Kuwaiti condemnation of the starvation and genocide crimes that the Israeli occupation forces continue to commit against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah touted the distinguished humanitarian role of the Kuwaiti Charitable Societies Union (KCSU).

CAIRO -- The Arab League called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a resolution obliging the Israeli occupation to stop aggressions and allow humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

BRUSSELS -- The European Union called for an investigation into those responsible for the killing of seven members of a humanitarian team of World Central Kitchen, while they were traveling to deliver food to the most vulnerable in Gaza. (end) mb