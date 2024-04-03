Pakistani Police Arrested 22 Terrorists In Punjab

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (NNN-APP) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the police, in eastern Punjab, arrested 22 terrorists during intelligence-based operations, CTD Punjab, said.

Personnel of the CTD conducted multiple operations in different districts of the province, in a bid to avert terror activities, apprehending 22 terrorists, the Punjab CTD said in a statement.

The arrested terrorists belonged to banned outfits, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Al-Qaeda, the CTD statement said, adding that, they were planning to attack different organisations and government offices in the province.

The law enforcers also seized a cache of weapons, including explosives, hand grenades, detonators, and improvised explosive device bombs, during the operations.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested persons, who have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

The CTD Punjab said that, it is committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from the country, and it has been making all-out efforts to achieve its targets.

Earlier, a senior official of the CTD was killed, in firing by unknown miscreants in the country's north-west North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.– NNN-APP

