Humanitarian Aid Organisations Unable To Operate Safely In Gaza: ICRC

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said yesterday that, hospitals in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, and humanitarian relief organisations are unable to carry out work in the Palestinian enclave safely.

“Gaza Hospitals reduced to rubble. Humanitarian workers killed. Each collapse on the system is another devastation for civilians. Less access to aid. Less medical assistance. Less hope,” the ICRC wrote in a post, published on the social media platform X.

The ICRC post was released a day after Israel assumed responsibility for the killing of seven workers of international food charity, World Central Kitchen, during an overnight airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The ICRC noted that humanitarian aid organisations were unable to operate safely, and“the health care system faces shock after shock, with patients losing access to emergency care.”

It added that, civilians went through months of conflict, during which they were displaced several times and witnessed the deaths of thousands.

According to medical sources in Gaza, more than 470 medical personnel have been killed during the Israel-Hamas war, which also forced 32 hospitals and 53 health centres to suspend their services.– NNN-XINHUA