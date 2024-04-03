Attention Endeavor Group Holdings Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) ("Endeavor") investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Endeavor stock. Endeavor investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On April 2, 2024, Endeavor publicly announced its agreement with Silver Lake, wherein shareholders will be compensated $27.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. Following the deal's finalization, Endeavor will transition into a privately held company. The funding for this transaction will come from a blend of fresh and reinvested equity from Silver Lake, along with supplementary capital from various sources, including equity contributed by members of Endeavor's management team.

