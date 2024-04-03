Russia Announces Cuts To Oil Production Starting June

Moscow, April 3 (Petra) -- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Wednesday announced Moscow's intention to reduce oil production to nine million barrels a day starting June.Novak told journalists, "Nine million barrels per day, this is the level Russia must reach next June. Russia will reduce oil production and exports in the second quarter by an average of 3 months by 471,000 barrels per day as part of the voluntary OPEC + commitments."

