Russia Accuses France Of Preparing To Send 1,500 Soldiers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, April 3 (Petra) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry Wednesday accused France of preparing to send about 1,500 soldiers to Ukraine in April.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told journalists, "The leadership of the French Foreign Legion agreed at the beginning of last March to form a tactical group of about 1,500 individuals, and it is expected that it will be ready this month to be sent to fight in Ukraine."