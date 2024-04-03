Zelensky Says Syrskyi Reported To Him On Ukraine's Defense Plans And Actions In Key Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine's key plans for defense and active operations in the near future.

The head of state announced this in his new video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered a long and detailed report. Our actions in key directions. Defense of our positions. Fortification of our positions. Our pressure on Russian positions. Our key plans for defense and active operations in the near future," Zelensky said.

Syrskyi said in an interview with Ukrinform that Ukraine was carrying out work on the fortification of territories and positions.

He said that a complex system of barriers was being built and that planning was underway for the use of Ukrainian troops in such conditions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine