Retail Trade Turnover In Ukraine Up By 15.4% In 2023 - Statistics Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, retail trade turnover in Ukraine amounted to UAH 1.8 trillion, which is 15.4% more than a year earlier.
This is evidenced by data released by the State Statistics Service, according to Ukrinform.
In 2023, the retail trade turnover in Ukraine reached UAH 1,821,931.2, which is 15.4% more than in 2022. Read also: DTEK
The retail trade turnover of retail companies (legal entities) amounted to UAH 1,226,748.4 million, which is 11.7% more than a year earlier.
As of the end of 2023, there were 18,134 operating retail outlets in Ukraine, up 4% compared to 2022.
