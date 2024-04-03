Electricity Imports From Europe Help Ukraine's Energy System To Operate In Balanced Mode Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Electricity imports from EU countries are one of the factors ensuring that there is no power deficit in Ukraine's energy system after March 22, 2024.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In addition to reduced consumption amid the warm weather and operation of Ukrainian power plants, [electricity] imports from five neighboring countries, such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, are contributing to the absence of a deficit in the [energy] system. Currently, the interstate crossings between Ukraine and the EU are loaded during peak hours at 1,300-1,500 megawatts in the direction of import, which provides significant support for Ukraine's energy system amid continuous attacks on energy objects,” the report states.

In particular, on March 26, 2024, Ukraine's electricity imports from the EU hit a record high of 18,000 megawatt-hours. Ukrenergo also requested emergency assistance from Poland several times, which helped to back up the operation of Ukrainian power plants while recovering from Russian attacks.

According to Ukrenergo, since March 22, 2024, Russia has been targeting mainly thermal and hydro power plants, as well as high-voltage substations in such regions as Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi.

As of April 2, 2024, Ukrenergo managed to lift power supply restrictions across all regions affected by Russian recent attacks, except for Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih (where power supply restrictions are remaining in effect for industrial consumers). Emergency and repair works are underway.

A reminder that, since March 22, 2024, Russia has resumed massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Enemy missiles and drones caused damage to thermal power plants, high-voltage substations, and Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).