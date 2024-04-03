Italy's Unemployment Rate Up To 7.5% In Feb - Istat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's unemployment rate rose to 7.5% in February, up of by 0.2of a percentage point on January, according to provisional datareleased by Istat on Wednesday, Azernews reports,citing ANSA.

The national statistics agency said the jobless rate forunder-25s who are active on the labour market shot up by 0.7 of apoint to 22.8%.

It added that the proportion of the population aged 15 to 64 whoare not active on the labour market dropped by 0.2 of a point to33.0%.

Italy's employment rate reached 61.9% in February, up 0.1 of apercentage point on the previous month, Istat said took theemployment rate close to the record level of 62% registered inDecember.