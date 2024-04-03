EU Condemns Attack On Iranian Consulate In Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 3 (KUNA) - - The European Union Wednesday condemned an attack on an Iranian diplomatic installation in Damascus on Monday, as well as the reported casualties.

"In this highly tense regional situation, it is imperative to show utmost restraint. Further escalation in the region is in no one's interest" said EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano in a statement.

The principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases and in all circumstances in accordance with international law, he noted.

However, the EU statement did not mention Israel by name. (end)

