Foreign Press People Set To Cover Kuwait Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event, by Khaled Al-Jalis

KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA) -- The press center of the National Assembly elections has been receiving representatives of Arab and foreign media outlets who are in Kuwait to cover the elections tomorrow Thursday.

Since yesterday, the center, located at Grand Hyatt Kuwait, has received 37 journalists and media people who are ready to provide audio, video and printed coverage of the election day in coordination with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information. (end)

