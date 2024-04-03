American Experts Tout Kuwait's Unique Parliamentary Experiment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Yusuf Al-Tattan

KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) - On the eve of the National Assembly 2024 election, two American experts commended Wednesday Kuwait's unique parliamentary experiment.

"Kuwait really stands out in the region for both the strength of its parliament -- the constitutional powers that had been given to the parliament --, and the clarity and competitiveness of its elections," Kristin Diwan, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told KUNA.

"I think that something to cherish in a way that in this time not a lot of countries in the region have this kind of secure electoral processes."

Diwan noted that Kuwaiti people have a voice in the government and state management.

She pointed out that she is visiting Kuwait to observe the elections and has done so several times before.

"I have been coming to Kuwait for over 20 years. So I have a long experience in the country" she said.

She elaborated that she witnessed important milestones in Kuwait's parliamentary history like the National Assembly's vote on women's political rights.

Diwan referred to the females who won four seats in the National Assembly in 2009, noting the steady progress of this democratic and political experience despite the great challenges.

Meanwhile, Leon Shahabian, Senior Associate (Non-resident), International Security Program and Risk and Foresight Group, said he came see democracy in action and be briefed on views and atmosphere especially the region is going through a "critical phase".

"In Washington DC, there is a lot of think tankers, they are concerned about the Middle East and the Gulf. But there is not enough coverage of Kuwait in general," Shahabian told KUNA.

"It is great that there is a unique experiment in Kuwait compared to the rest of the region. But I do not like comparing Kuwait to the rest of the region. Kuwait is unique. I like comparing Kuwait to Kuwait's potential," he stressed.

"It is always good to see democracy in action. I like to talk to people, police and security and to talk to people lining up for polls."

He commended the invitation of the Ministry of Information for researchers and intellectuals to closely follow up this important event as it has a positive impact on strengthening Kuwait's ties with the world's countries mainly those interested in democratic affairs.

Leon G. Shahabian is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and Arabian Gulf watcher who serves as a principal at Global Insights Group, a geopolitical risk and corporate intelligence consultancy that also houses a digital media practice. (end)

km









MENAFN03042024000071011013ID1108056386