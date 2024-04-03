Wet Spell Likely On April 5: Met

Srinagar also received rains in the later afternoon hours, bringing down the mercury here.

Against Tuesday's 21.4 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature in Srinagar settled at 17.1 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the officials in the Meteorological department (MeT) said.

The maximum temperature also plummeted in other places including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kokernag, Kupwara and other areas compared to yesterday.

Meanwhile, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad however, stated that the weather conditions will improve and there is a forecast of generally dry weather on April 04.

Furthermore, he stated that partly cloudy with light rain and snow is expected at isolated places on April 5.

He added that according to the forecast, the weather would remain generally dry from April 6-April 10.

The Meteorological department has also issued an advisory for the farmers, asking them to resume farm operation except on April 03 and April 05. (KNO)

