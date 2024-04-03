The Bahamas Assumes The Chair Of The Permanent Council  

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the Organization of American States (OAS), Chet Neymour, today assumed the chair of the permanent council, a position that he will hold until June 30, 2024.

During the ceremony that took place at the main headquarters of the hemispheric Organization in Washington, DC, ambassador Neymour said,“Today, as The Bahamas takes the mantle of leadership, we reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism, to the OAS, and hold firm in our belief that the permanent council of this Organization is the board of directors.“As such,” he continued,“it is incumbent upon this Council to act accordingly with deliberation and with a clear strategy and collective resolve.”

For his part, the outgoing chair and permanent representative of Argentina, Daniel Raimondi, said that“It was a pleasure for me to have the privilege, the honor of moderating the meetings of the permanent council. I had the collaboration of my peers, the permanent representatives; the officials; the missions, my permanent mission of Argentina and the great team from the General Secretariat.”

The Vice Chair for the April-June term will be exercised by the permanent representative of Grenada, Tarlie Francis. The chair of the permanent council rotates every three months among the member states of the Organization, in alphabetical order. The vice-chair also rotates every three months, but in reverse alphabetical order.

