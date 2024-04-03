Africa’S Richest Nations: A Decade In Review

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The prestigious Inanda Country Club in Johannesburg, served as a vivid snapshot of wealth recently, with polo players effortlessly leading their horses.



This luxury scene mirrors findings from the Africa Wealth Report by Henley & Partners and New World Wealth, revealing the continent's affluent dynamics.



This comprehensive report delves into Africa's private wealth , tracking trends among the wealthy, luxury living, and wealth management.



It also shares insights on investment prospects, the growing field of investment migration, and how economic mobility is shaping up across the continent.



A key takeaway is the identification of Africa's "Big Five" wealth markets: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco.



These countries are home to 56% of Africa's wealthy individuals and over 90% of its billionaires.







South Africa is at the forefront due to its substantial number of affluent residents.



Remarkably, Mauritius shines too, boasting a considerable wealth concentration despite its modest size and population.



South Africa, in particular, stands out for its significant centi-millionaire population.



These individuals, often the minds behind multinational corporations, play a pivotal role in generating employment.



Despite this wealth, the past decade (2012-2022) saw a 12% decrease in the total number of Africa's wealthy individuals.



This is attributed mainly to slow growth in the continent's largest economies-South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria.



Conversely, Rwanda displayed remarkable performance, with a 72% increase in its millionaire population.



Mauritius, the Seychelles, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo also experienced noteworthy growth.



Morocco and Kenya's wealthy populations grew significantly as well.



Challenges emerged for Ethiopia and Ghana, previously on a rapid growth trajectory until 2019, their millionaire population growth rates have since dwindled.

Africa's Big Five

The report lists the African nations with the most millionaires, offering a clear picture of where wealth is concentrated across the continent:







South Africa leads with 37,800 millionaires.



Egypt follows with 16,100.



Nigeria has 9,800.



Kenya boasts 7,700.



Morocco has 5,800.



Mauritius impresses with 4,900.

Algeria (2,800), Ethiopia (2,700), Ghana (2,600), and Tanzania (2,400) also feature on this list.



This ranking not only showcases the continents' affluent individuals but also reflects broader economic trends, investment opportunities, and the impact of global mobility on Africa's wealth landscape.