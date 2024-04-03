Mixed Fortunes For Brazil’S Vehicle Market In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March 2024, Brazil's vehicle market saw a 5.6% sales drop from the previous year to 187,700 units, including passenger and commercial vehicles.



Despite this decline, there was a notable recovery from February to March, with sales jumping by 13.6%, as reported by Fenabrave , the body representing dealerships.



The broader picture for the first quarter of 2024, however, paints a more optimistic scenario.



The vehicle sector saw a total of 514,500 units sold, demonstrating a healthy 9.1% growth over the same period last year.



This indicates a robust start to the year for the industry despite the March dip.







Motorcycle sales contributed significantly to the upbeat quarterly figures. In March alone, motorcycle transactions increased by 4.6% year-on-year, reaching 152,670 units.



This growth momentum continued from February, with a 12% rise in sales.



The first three months of 2024 saw an impressive 21% increase in motorcycle sales compared to the first quarter of the previous year, with 432,288 motorcycles sold.



This surge in motorcycle demand notably outperformed passenger car sales, which recorded 376,691 units in the same timeframe.



This mixed performance showcases the dynamic nature of Brazil's vehicle marke , with motorcycles emerging as a particularly strong segment in early 2024.



Despite the challenges faced in March, the overall upward trend in the first quarter highlights resilience and potential growth opportunities within the sector.

