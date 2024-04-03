Colombian Peso Climbs As US Dollar Reaches 20-Month Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant financial shift, the US dollar's value in Colombia has taken a dip, moving below the COP$3,800 threshold.



This Wednesday saw the dollar open at COP$3,822, marking a decline from the day's Representative Market Rate (TRM) of COP$3,845.



As the trading day progressed, the dollar further slipped to a low of COP$3,796, revisiting a value not observed since June 2022.



This represents the lowest in more than 20 months, with the day's highest dollar value recorded at COP$3,829.



Analyst Andrés Moreno links the decrease to the global trend of falling interest rates, potentially detracting from Colombia's investment allure.







Moreno notes Colombia 's political climate impacts the dollar, predicting drops as global interest rates adjust by mid-2024.









Orlando Santiago Jácome, manager at Fénix Valor, noted the dollar's bearish trend, a pattern also seen across other South American currencies.



He attributed it partially to the government's reform initiatives not being passed.









However, Jácome highlighted a generally positive market outlook, praising the Senate's opposition role.



With the dollar breaking past the COP$3,800 support level, Jácome forecasted attention turning to higher targets around COP$3,640 and COP$3,660.



He predicted that the anticipated decrease in Federal Reserve rates in the second half of the year would further devalue the dollar.



This would favor the Colombian peso and other emerging market currencies.



This ongoing shift illustrates the dynamic nature of currency values, influenced by both local and global economic policies.

MENAFN03042024007421016031ID1108056324