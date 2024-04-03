Rising Oil Amid Global Trends And Market Dynamics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil futures recently hit their highest levels since last October, driven by a mix of global economic data, a softer dollar, and OPEC+'s consistent supply management.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May edged up by 0.33% to $85.43 per barrel, while Brent for June climbed 0.48% to $89.35 per barrel.



These increases underscore a positive trend in the oil market, further boosted after OPEC+ reaffirmed its commitment to controlling supply.



Unexpectedly, the US Department of Energy reports a notable increase in crude oil stocks, defying analysts' forecast for a decrease.



However, reductions in gasoline and distillate stocks, along with steady production, suggested a balanced demand-supply equation.







March job creation surpasses forecasts, indicating strong economic activity despite a slight dip in services sector PMI, affirming US economy's resilience.



China's services sector also showed slight growth, aligning with projections. Yet, analysts foresee a potential slowdown in the Chinese economy towards the year's end.



These developments in the US and China play critical roles in shaping global oil demand and pricing strategies.



Optimistic oil price forecasts: Brazilian Center for Infrastructure projects Brent to average $85.15 per barrel in 2024.



The Bank of America has even adjusted its predictions upward, expecting Brent and WTI to end 2024 at $86 and $81 per barrel, respectively.



These revisions reflect confidence in the oil market's strength and its pivotal role in the global economic framework.



OPEC+ policies, global economic indicators, and a weaker dollar persist as key influences on oil prices.



Amidst these dynamics, the market stays cautiously optimistic, driven by strategic supply management and strong global demand signals.

