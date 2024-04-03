Dollar Dips Following Powell’S Remarks And U.S. Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday, the US dollar experienced a downturn, largely due to remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and new data from the US service sector.



Initially, the dollar had been strong, buoyed by rising US bond yields.



This early performance hinted at the Federal Reserve possibly postponing interest rate cuts to July or later, a move closely watched by investors.



Bank of America brought attention to gold's resilience amid global monetary tightening, pointing out its sustained demand.



The People's Bank of China (PBOC) played a notable role in supporting gold, significantly increasing its gold holdings, which impacted jewelry sales and non-monetary gold imports.



By the session's close, the dollar had falle by 0.34% to R$5.0418, while future contracts on B3 dropped 0.57% to 5.0535 points.







The Brazilian Central Bank's auction of 16,000 traditional swap contracts indicated active market management.



The dollar's decline accelerated after the ISM reported a second monthly drop in the American non-manufacturing PMI.



Powell's calls for monetary policy caution, weighing the risks of adjusting interest rates too soon or too late, further pressured the dollar.



Geopolitical tensions drove investors towards safer assets, reshaping expectations for the Fed's monetary easing schedule.



Roberto Campos Neto stated recent currency interventions aimed at addressing market dynamics, not controlling exchange rates.



This week, the dollar's fluctuations highlighted the central banks' challenge in navigating monetary policy amid varying economic indicators and external influences.

