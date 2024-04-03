Fanatics Betting And Gaming Closes Its Acquisition Of The US Businesses Of Pointsbet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fanatics Sportsbook Available to 95% of the Addressable Online Sports Bettor Market

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG), a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., closed on the final state, Illinois, in its previously announced acquisition of the U.S. businesses of PointsBet. PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH) confirmed receipt of the final installment of the headline purchase price of $225 million and has transferred the remaining entities to FBG, including all of the remaining entities that make up PointsBet's United States sports wagering, advance-deposit wagering and iGaming operations, Banach Technology, a copy of the PointsBet platform and a license to use that proprietary technology platform.



The acquisition accelerated the company's growth plans, making the Fanatics Sportsbook available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. By the end of the month, Fanatics Betting and Gaming will be operating online in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia, pending regulatory approvals. Fanatics Casino is available online in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia with New Jersey to follow. Fanatics Betting and Gaming will also provide the betting operations to nineteen retail locations, including the only retail sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field in Maryland.

“The acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet has super charged our expansion plans,” said Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming.“In addition to our migration of PointsBet customers and technology to the Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino platform, we have also added an incredibly talented team of passionate leaders from the ranks of PointsBet USA that have already made an impact on our business.”

Mark Hughes and Aonghus Mulvihill will join the executive leadership team at Fanatics Betting and Gaming from PointsBet USA. In addition, more than 200 PointsBet employees are joining FBG in a variety of roles and the company has taken over the leases of the former PointsBet offices in Denver, CO and Dublin, Ireland.

Over the last year, Fanatics Betting and Gaming has been seamlessly migrating PointsBet customers onto the Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino platform and incorporating PointsBet's risk management platform and quantitative driven trading models from Banach Technology to enhance its market offerings. The Fanatics Sportsbook is the most rewarding online sportsbook giving customers up to 5% of their wager back in FanCash. The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting and transparent withdrawals. The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. The newly designed Fanatics Casino is embedded in the Fanatics Sportsbook app and features a range of classic and popular casino favorites like roulette, slots and blackjack. Fanatics Betting and Gaming has also produced exclusive casino content including the popular Fanatics Blackjack game developed in partnership with Boom Entertainment.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has fourteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin.

