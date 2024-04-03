ECARX Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to its Investor Relations team at ... or ECARX Holdings, Inc., 5/F Building 1, Zhongteng Building, 2121 Longteng Avenue, Xuhui District, Shanghai 200232, People's Republic of China.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC) to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk&Co, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6 million vehicles worldwide.

