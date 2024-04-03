Celestica Q1 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call Thursday, April 25, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica's first quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, April 25. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 24.
Participants are invited to join the live webcast at:
For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit .
Contact
Celestica Investor Relations
...
MENAFN03042024004107003653ID1108056272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.