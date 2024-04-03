Lalu Prasad Always Cheated Me: Pappu Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 4 (IANS) Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has claimed he helped RJD chief Lalu Prasad to become the Chief Minister of Bihar but the latter has always cheated him in return.

"In 1990, Lalu Prasad Yadav needed the support of some MLAs to form the government in Bihar and I was standing with him with our 11 MLAs but he always cheated me," he told media persons in Purnea on Wednesday

"I had clearly told Lalu Prasad Yadav that I would not merge my party with the RJD. I would not go to Madhepura or Supaul to contest the Lok Sabha election. If you have any objection to my induction in the Congress, give me the RJD ticket from Purnea. I am ready to contest the election on the RJD ticket but would not leave Purnea," Yadav said.

"Family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav are repeatedly calling me," he said but declined to publicly discuss the details.

Pappu Yadav is scheduled to file the nomination as an Independent candidate from Purnea on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bima Bharti filed the nomination as a RJD candidate from Purnea. Tejashwi Yadav was also present in the nomination of Bima Bharti.