Attend An Upcoming True Self Awakening Retreat With Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi

MESA, Ariz., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body & Brain is excited to announce that it will host a True Self Awakening retreat from April 11-14. The retreat will be held at the beautiful Sedona Mago Center in Sedona, Arizona.



At the retreat, participants will receive immersive experiences and expert facilitation. Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi trainers with more than two decades of experience will help people discover their True Selves.

The True Self Awakening Retreat was created to help people launch and accelerate their journey to self-discovery, self-development, self-love, and self-healing.

Today, many people lose sight of their authentic selves as they try to navigate the complexities of life, and they often forget their inherent sense of identity and purpose.

By attending the True Self Awakening retreat, participants can experience a profound and introspective journey into the depths of the heart, helping them unveil the essence of who they truly are beyond the roles and labels they've assumed throughout their lives.

Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi says the retreat could be a good fit for someone if they're in a transition or pivotal moment in their life; if they feel there's something more to life but aren't sure what it is; if they feel stuck without a clear path forward; if they're ready to unlock their full potential; and/or if they are seeking to make a change but don't know where to start.

This immersive retreat helps guide people towards fresh insights and new perspectives into past emotional memories and subconscious influences.

The transformative process is facilitated through mind-body exercises and deep guided meditations, thought-provoking activities for self-reflection, stimulating lectures on timeless principles that elevate consciousness, interactive games and experiences to help create breakthroughs, and partner activities and sharing to foster meaningful connections and personal growth.

The Sedona Mago Center for Well-being and Retreat will be the host of the True Self Awakening retreat. It's located in Northern Arizona, on 173 acres of open land in the Coconino National Forest, right among the region's healing red rocks and renowned energy vortexes.

The retreat will be led by two Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi instructors, each with more than 20 years of experience. CEO Ilchibuko Todd and Danielle Gaudette, a coach and author of“Healing Tree: An Adoptee's Story About Hurting, Healing and Letting the Light Shine Through.”

In addition to the retreat on April 11-14, other True Self Awakening retreats are scheduled throughout the year. For more information on the retreat or Body & Brain, please visit the website bodynbrain .

About Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi

Body & Brain offers yoga, tai chi , and a wide variety of mind-body practices online and in-studio for holistic fitness and energy healing. Founder Ilchi Lee began sharing his transformative principles with a single stroke patient forty years ago. His audience grew, and his principles became known as Brain Education. Today, this curriculum is practiced in 80 Body & Brain locations nationwide and at educational, wellness, and non-profit organizations around the world.

