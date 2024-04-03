NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment Of Dr. Dongmok Whang As New Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“ NEO ” or the“ C o mpan y ”), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang, NEO's Lead Scientific Advisor, as a new Director of the Company.

Dr. Whang commented,“It is a great pleasure to be more deeply involved with the Company that is at the forefront of revolutionizing battery technology. Only three years into R&D, NEO's pace of performance optimization has been outstanding, considering that battery materials development is a tedious, taxing process. We will prioritize testing existing products into larger cell formats with graphite anode blends, and this next-stage optimization effort will be decisive for commercialization. Overall, I am enthusiastic about the work being completed and what I can contribute more towards NEO's go-to-market strategy.”

From joining NEO's Scientific Advisory Board in 2021 to being appointed Lead Scientific Advisor last August, Dr. Dongmok Whang has been appointed as a new director of the Company. Dr. Whang is a distinguished scholar specializing in various advanced functional nanomaterials with wide-ranging applications, including high-energy-density electrode materials and solid-state electrolytes for secondary rechargeable batteries. With a prolific academic portfolio, he has published around 200 scholarly papers and over 80 patents. His influential research has garnered over 15,000 citations, underscoring the significant impact of his work on the field. He is a Professor at the School of Advanced Materials Science & Engineering and Advanced Institute of Nanotechnology at Sungkyunkwan University.

Mr. Sung Rock Hwang has resigned as director and COO to pursue his personal interests and aspirations, and he remains a strong advocate of the Company and its mission. NEO would like to thank him for his contributions, and the Company wholly supports the following stages of his career.

Member Firm of Korea Battery Industry Association

NEO Battery Materials is pleased to announce that it has joined the Korea Battery Industry Association (“ KBIA ”). With the permission of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the KBIA was established in 2021 to promote the South Korean battery industry. Headed by the President and CEO of LG Energy Solution, member firms include LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, SK On, Posco Future M, and Umicore. Since its inception, the association supported the rise to prominence in the international battery market and organized the world's leading battery conference, InterBattery.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Sung Bum Huh

Director, President, and CEO

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:

...

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.